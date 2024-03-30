Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $62.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

