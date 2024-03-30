Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,502 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FDX stock opened at $289.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

