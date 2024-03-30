Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

