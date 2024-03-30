Gradient Investments LLC Has $107.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,166,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $107,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SPDW opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
