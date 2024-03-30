Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.1 %

GFL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

