Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $224.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

