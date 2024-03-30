Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), reports. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Femasys Price Performance

Femasys stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEMY. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

