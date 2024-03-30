Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), reports. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.
Femasys stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
