Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

