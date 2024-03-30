Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

VNOM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

