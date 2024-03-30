Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $82.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

