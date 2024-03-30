Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

