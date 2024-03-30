TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $8.64 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

