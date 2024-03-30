JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

