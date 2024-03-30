TFB Advisors LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 374,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

