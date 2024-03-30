Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

