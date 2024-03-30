Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 505.26%.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White purchased 4,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

