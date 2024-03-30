Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 85,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

