Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,946.79 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $51,946.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018189 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

