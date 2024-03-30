Centurion (CNT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $54,503.05

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $54,503.05 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00070228 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

