Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 14,268 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average of $202.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

