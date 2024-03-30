Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 978.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $251.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

