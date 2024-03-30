Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,344.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.