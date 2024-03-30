Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ventas worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $43.54 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.