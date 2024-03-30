UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

