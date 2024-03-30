Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $96.73 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

