Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

