Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHE. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,969,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

