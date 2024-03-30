The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

