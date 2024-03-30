Caprock Group LLC Sells 11,266 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

