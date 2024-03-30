Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after buying an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,779,000 after acquiring an additional 893,257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 466,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,876,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $43.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

