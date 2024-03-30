iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

