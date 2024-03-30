BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USFI opened at $24.40 on Friday. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

