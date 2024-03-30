Fruth Investment Management Decreases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

