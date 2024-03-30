Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

