Fruth Investment Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $64.48 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

