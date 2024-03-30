Fruth Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $42,762,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

