Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Gumer Alvero Sells 1,652 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gumer Alvero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $438.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.75 and a 200-day moving average of $368.06. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.