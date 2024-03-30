Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 50538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

