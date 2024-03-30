iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.75

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.75 and last traded at $288.03, with a volume of 858035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.41. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

