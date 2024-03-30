FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.59

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.59 and last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 47290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 2,855.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

