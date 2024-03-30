ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.96

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 1970794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

