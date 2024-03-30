Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.77

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 173707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

