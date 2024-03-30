Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.80

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 29971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

