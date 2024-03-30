Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.09

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $276.09 and last traded at $274.54, with a volume of 231150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

