Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.33

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 196726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

