VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

