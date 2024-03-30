Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 4th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

