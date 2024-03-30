Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.