Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

