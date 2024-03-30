US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15.
About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
